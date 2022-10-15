How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros look to sweep the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are one win away from a sixth consecutive trip to the American League Championship Series, continuing their reign of the AL.

With Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound, there may not be a better story or arm for the test. McCullers has struggled in the postseason in the past, but if the righty comes out of the gates like he did in 2021, the Astros are in a prime spot to advance.

McCullers made two starts in the 2021 ALDS, totaling 10.2 innings with his second outing coming on short rest. The righty yielded just one run on nine hits and one walk, striking out nine in the process.

Opposite of McCullers, the Seattle Mariners are scheduled to start right-hander George Kirby. The rookie started one game against Houston during the regular season, pitching four innings. Kirby surrendered two runs on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

How to Watch:

Location: T-Mobile Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: 3:07 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

