How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros are one win away from a sixth consecutive trip to the American League Championship Series, continuing their reign of the AL.
With Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound, there may not be a better story or arm for the test. McCullers has struggled in the postseason in the past, but if the righty comes out of the gates like he did in 2021, the Astros are in a prime spot to advance.
McCullers made two starts in the 2021 ALDS, totaling 10.2 innings with his second outing coming on short rest. The righty yielded just one run on nine hits and one walk, striking out nine in the process.
Opposite of McCullers, the Seattle Mariners are scheduled to start right-hander George Kirby. The rookie started one game against Houston during the regular season, pitching four innings. Kirby surrendered two runs on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
How to Watch:
Read More
Location: T-Mobile Park, Houston, Texas
Date: Saturday, Oct. 15
Time: 3:07 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: TBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!