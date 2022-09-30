How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links
With a magic number of one, the Houston Astros could clinch home-field advantage through the American League Championship Series with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
The New York Yankees could also play a factor in the Astros' fate. If the American League East champions fall to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, Houston would also clinch the top seed, if the club loses to Tampa Bay.
How to Watch:
Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
Date: Friday, Sept. 30
Time: 7:10 p.m. CDT
Read More
TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Framber Valdez is scheduled to get the ball for the Astros. Valdez is coming off his MLB record 25 consecutive quality starts and will try to be the one to get Houston over the hump and secure the American League number-one seed.
Drew Rasmussen (10-7, 2.85 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays as they continue to pursue a postseason berth through the AL Wild Card.
