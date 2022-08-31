Altuve Homers; Astros Take First of Two from Rangers

José Altuve brought the fireworks in a close contest Tuesday, kicking off his two-hit night with a lead-off double in the first frame. Jeremy Peña — who reached three times — singled Altuve to third, and Alex Bregman brought home the second baseman to put the Houston Astros up 1-0 five minutes into the contest.

The Astros were doing damage against Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning all night, averaging a 93.3 exit velocity on balls in play through five innings from the right-hander.

Even with the hard-hit success, Houston totaled only three runs against Dunning, knocking seven hits and walking three times. Altuve added the second score with his 22nd home run of the season in a third-inning, one-out shot.

Following an error and a walked batter with two outs in the fifth, Dunning faced Christian Vázquez — who has yet to hit an extra-base hit for the Astros. Nonetheless, Vázquez singled home Bregman for the third run of the game before the frame concluded on a J.J. Matijevic strikeout with the bases loaded.

The Astros eyed insurance in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and no outs. Yuli Gurriel walked in a run, but a Trey Mancini line out and a Vázquez double play ended the threat.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Framber Valdez Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Framber Valdez allowed two solo home runs Tuesday night. Bubba Thompson put the Rangers on the board with his first of his career in the third inning. Thompson struck what was thought to be his first-career homer a few weeks ago in Houston, but it was ruled a double although the rookie disputed for fan interference.

The second run crossed in the fifth inning with a Ezequiel Durán home run into left-center field bullpen. Albeit the atypical home runs, Valdez pieced together his 22nd-straight quality start, 23rd on the year which set the MLB record for a left-handed pitcher in a single season.

Valdez yielded seven hits to his two runs, striking out eight in the process over eight innings. Héctor Neris secured his third save of the season in his sixth opportunity, striking out two batters in the ninth.

The Astros look for a two-game series sweep starting at 1:05 p.m CST Wednesday in Arlington. Cristian Javier is scheduled to face lefty Martín Perez who enters with a 2.75 ERA against Houston in three starts this season.

