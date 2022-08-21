Urquidy Works Seven Strong, Astros Secure Win Late Over Braves

After throwing 28 pitches in the first inning with a taxed bullpen looking on, José Urquidy masterfully stretched his outing through seven innings. The Houston Astros right-handed pitcher continued his recent success since June, strengthening a third spot in the rotation for the postseason.

The Atlanta Braves tacked two runs on Urquidy in the first inning. First baseman Matt Olson slapped his 26th home run of the season to score Dansby Swanson, while the Braves accounted for three base runners in the frame.

But Urquidy yielded only three more hits in his next six innings. He walked two batters to his six strikeouts on 98 pitches thrown as he picked up his 15th quality start of the season and improved his ERA to 3.63.

Signal calling for Urquidy, Martín Maldonado played in his 90th contest of the season Sunday, fully vesting his 2023 team option to $5 million. There are no reports on if the Astros will pick up Maldonado's option with Korey Lee and Yainer Díaz in the wings and Christian Vázquez an option to re-sign this winter.

Rafael Montero tossed a clean eighth inning, punching out two batters in his best performance over an uncharacteristic week. Ryan Pressly took the ninth, allowing two runs on two hits in his 25th save of the year.

The Astros matched the Braves' two runs in the third frame. In his first game back, Yordan Álvarez singled home Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubón with two outs and the bases loaded.

Álvarez slapped a 106 mph shot to Olson in the first inning, a good showing of how the slugging lefty felt in his first game since he was sent to the hospital with an illness Friday night.

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher Charlie Morton Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Vintage Charlie Morton toed the rubber for the Braves. In his first bout with his former club since the 2021 World Series, the 38-year-old twirled six two-run innings on five hits and two walks to his 11 strikeouts. Morton became only the third opposing pitcher to strike out the Astros 10 or more times in one game this season.

The Astros broke the tie in the eighth inning on a Kyle Tucker single that scored Álvarez from second base. Alex Bregman advanced to third with Tucker taking second on a fielding error by Guillermo Heredia. Jeremy Peña accounted for the second RBI of the frame, bringing home Bregman on a sacrifice fly to center field.

José Altuve was out of the lineup Sunday with a sore shoulder, per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet. Houston is off Monday, leaving the second baseman possibly two days between his Saturday start and his next.

The Astros open a three-game home set with the Minnesota Twins starting at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Carlos Correa makes his return to Minute Maid Park for the first time since signed with the Twins this past offseason.

