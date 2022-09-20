Houston Astros Secure Fifth AL West Crown in Six Years on Altuve Homer
A part of every American League West title in the club's history, José Altuve's first-inning lead-off home run is all the Houston Astros needed Monday. Securing their fifth crown in six seasons, the Astros shutout the Tampa Bay Rays for not only the division but also a first-round bye.
It was only fitting Altuve kickstarted the path to celebration with a facet of his game he's known best for. On his 25th home run of the season, the second baseman gave Houston the lead — never losing it — five pitches into the game. Altuve also flashed the leather Monday evening.
Luis García backed Altuve with five-scoreless innings on 86 pitches, throwing 50 of them for strikes. The righty allowed just two hits but issued four walks to his four strikeouts.
Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown saw his first bullpen action behind García, tossing three frames on 47 pitches. Brown surrendered two hits and a walk but struck out three, improving his Major League ERA to 1.20.
Read More
Houston's offense complimented the lights-out performance off the rubber. Yordan Álvarez drove in a run in the sixth inning, and Alex Bregman followed with a pair of runners scoring on 38th double of the season.
Héctor Neris closed the door on the Rays, adding two strikeouts to the nine generated on the night. And as have all leads shown in the past, manager Dusty Baker eyed a defensive shift, deploying Mauricio Dubón in center field and Chas McCormick moving to left field for Álvarez.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!