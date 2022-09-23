Verlander Records 20th Quality Start, Astros Fall to Orioles

The Houston Astros were able to take one positive away from a two-hit offensive performance against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night, and that was another quality start from Justin Verlander.

The AL Cy Young frontrunner went six innings and allowed just two runs off six hits. Verlander punched out four and was dialed in on the strike zone as 75% of his pitches landed for a strike.

Verlander recorded his 20th quality start of the season, which is tied for ninth-best in the MLB.

The impressive performance from the league-leader in ERA (1.82) had just one hiccup, which came in the second inning.

The Orioles put runners on first and second after back-to-back singles. Later in the frame, Rougned Odor produced a two-out, two-RBI single to right center to give Baltimore a 2-0 lead.

That ended up being all the home team needed, as Kyle Bradish was lights out all night.

Bradish nearly went the distance, recording 26 of the 27 outs for the Orioles. The righty allowed just two hits and struck out ten.

Houston was unable to put any runners in scoring position in the series opener. Jeremy Peña and Mauricio Dubón were the only two Astros to record a hit as the AL West champs were shutout for the first time since August 26. Coincidentally, that also came at the arm of Bradish.

The Astros look to return to their winning ways tomorrow night, and Jose Altuve will seek to provide the offensive spark as he is expected to return.

Framber Valdez is slated to get the start Friday and will toe the rubber across from Dean Kremer.

