Tucker Slams as Astros Offense Trumps A's at Home

Skip to main content
Tucker Slams as Houston Astros Offense Trumps Oakland A's at Home

Tucker Slams as Houston Astros Offense Trumps Oakland A's at Home

Kyle Tucker's grand slam paved way to a Houston Astros win in the first of three games with the Oakland A's.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker's grand slam paved way to a Houston Astros win in the first of three games with the Oakland A's.

The Houston Astros were lifted by a Kyle Tucker grand slam in the fifth inning as the club posted seven runs on the Oakland A's. Tucker continued a hot stretch of play with a two-hit night in the Astros' second-straight win.

But the A's struck first in the second inning. Jonah Bride doubled home Vimael Machín before starting pitcher Luis García balked home the second run of the frame. García — who isn't the most emotional pitcher — showed his displeasure with the umpiring crew on the ruling.

Down two runs in the fifth, Yuli Gurriel singled home José Altuve to cut the Astros' deficit. Tucker's grand slam followed soon after, and Jeremy Peña added a sixth run to the frame with an RBI-double to score Aledmys Díaz.

The A's got with in a run in the seventh inning, following a Skye Bolt double and a Ramón Laureano single to drive in a pair. One of the runs was charged to García who ended his night with four earned runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings with six punch outs.

Scroll to continue

Read More

After finishing the seventh, Ryne Stanek closed the door on the eighth too, stranding the bases loaded. The righty worked a full count on Skye Bolt before inducing a groundout to halt the threat. Revved up, Stanek left the mound showing the emotion that's typical for him after a big out.

Chas McCormick replaced Díaz in left field in the eighth inning. Díaz misplayed two balls off the manual scoreboard in Friday's contest but did account for two hits and a run at the plate.

The Astros look for a series win at 6:10 p.m. Friday. Lance McCullers Jr. makes his season debut against left-hander Zach Logue. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18862220
Game Day

Tucker Slams as Astros Offense Trumps A's at Home

By Kenny Van Doren34 seconds ago
USATSI_18820765
News

Report: Correa Likely to Choose Free Agency, Opt Out of Contract

By Leo Morgenstern1 hour ago
USATSI_18667575
Around MLB

Former Astros Closer Giles Designated for Assignment by Mariners

By Kenny Van Doren3 hours ago
USATSI_18851221
Opinions

You Might Not Have Noticed, but Tucker is the AL's Best Right Fielder

By Ben Silver17 hours ago
USATSI_18401508
News

Astros to Host Uvalde Strong Day

By Dylan Shick20 hours ago
USATSI_18566430
News

Astros' Brantley Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

By Kenny Van Doren21 hours ago
USATSI_18855424
Game Day

Astros Look to Turn the Tables on Athletics

By Dylan Shick22 hours ago
USATSI_17950009
Opinions

Can Brinson's Success Carry Him to the Astros?

By Kenny Van DorenAug 12, 2022 12:00 PM EDT