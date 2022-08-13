Tucker Slams as Astros Offense Trumps A's at Home

The Houston Astros were lifted by a Kyle Tucker grand slam in the fifth inning as the club posted seven runs on the Oakland A's. Tucker continued a hot stretch of play with a two-hit night in the Astros' second-straight win.

But the A's struck first in the second inning. Jonah Bride doubled home Vimael Machín before starting pitcher Luis García balked home the second run of the frame. García — who isn't the most emotional pitcher — showed his displeasure with the umpiring crew on the ruling.

Down two runs in the fifth, Yuli Gurriel singled home José Altuve to cut the Astros' deficit. Tucker's grand slam followed soon after, and Jeremy Peña added a sixth run to the frame with an RBI-double to score Aledmys Díaz.

The A's got with in a run in the seventh inning, following a Skye Bolt double and a Ramón Laureano single to drive in a pair. One of the runs was charged to García who ended his night with four earned runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings with six punch outs.

After finishing the seventh, Ryne Stanek closed the door on the eighth too, stranding the bases loaded. The righty worked a full count on Skye Bolt before inducing a groundout to halt the threat. Revved up, Stanek left the mound showing the emotion that's typical for him after a big out.

Chas McCormick replaced Díaz in left field in the eighth inning. Díaz misplayed two balls off the manual scoreboard in Friday's contest but did account for two hits and a run at the plate.

The Astros look for a series win at 6:10 p.m. Friday. Lance McCullers Jr. makes his season debut against left-hander Zach Logue.

