Mancini Mashes; Astros Sweep Twins for Second Time This Season

Trey Mancini has been a force in the middle-third of the lineup since his acquisition by the Houston Astros. Even though he's getting on base at a sub-.300 clip, the righty has clubbed 14 hits, six for home runs.

Mancini added that sixth home run Thursday night with a three-run shot to cap off a four-run first inning against Chris Archer. It was Mancini's only production at the plate, but his prowess with runners on base has boded well for Houston.

The first run to cross in the frame was on a Yordan Álvarez double play ball which scored José Altuve. Christian Vázquez — who is 13-for-35 with the Astros — singled home Alex Bregman in the third inning to give Houston a three-run lead over Minnesota.

Jeremy Peña produced the final run for the Astros, doubling home Bregman, who totaled three runs on the night, in the eighth inning. Bregman roped his 34th double of the season Thursday, tying Yuli Gurriel for third in the American League.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Luis García Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins crossed home three times through five innings off Luis García. The Astros right-hander surrendered a first-inning home run to Jorge Polanco, his 16th of the season.

Following a triple in the second frame, Nick Gordon scored on a passed ball to cut Minnesota's deficit. Luis Arráez brought home Gary Sánchez on a sacrifice fly to keep the Twins within two runs in the fifth inning.

García struck out five batters to the five hits and three walks he allowed. Will Smith, Phil Maton, Héctor Neris and Rafael Montero combined for four-scoreless frames, striking out five total batters.

The Astros swept the Twins for a six-win season series. Staying at Minute Maid Park, the club opens a three-game set with Mancini's former organization, the Baltimore Orioles, starting at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Lance McCullers Jr. and righty Kyle Bradish are scheduled to start.

