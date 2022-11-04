Watch: Poor Phillies Defense Helps Astros Tack on Third Run
In a game like Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, every run counts. The Houston Astros tacked on their third of the game in the top of the eighth inning after a poor defensive play from the Philadelphia Phillies.
José Altuve led off the inning with a walk. Jeremy Peña followed with a single to right field that was hit in the perfect spot as the Phillies second baseman was moving with Altuve who was trying to steal.
The Astros lead off man advanced to third on the single to put runners on the corners for Yordan Álvarez. The left fielder hit a ground ball to Rhys Hoskins at first base who was unable to field it cleanly, allowing Altuve to score.
Houston leads Philadelphia 3-1 heading into the bottom half of the eighth.
Read More
For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!
