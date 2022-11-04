Skip to main content

Watch: Poor Phillies Defense Helps Astros Tack on Third Run

The Houston Astros tacked on an insurance run in the top of eighth inning on a RBI ground out from Yordan Álvarez.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a game like Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, every run counts. The Houston Astros tacked on their third of the game in the top of the eighth inning after a poor defensive play from the Philadelphia Phillies.

José Altuve led off the inning with a walk. Jeremy Peña followed with a single to right field that was hit in the perfect spot as the Phillies second baseman was moving with Altuve who was trying to steal. 

The Astros lead off man advanced to third on the single to put runners on the corners for Yordan Álvarez. The left fielder hit a ground ball to Rhys Hoskins at first base who was unable to field it cleanly, allowing Altuve to score.

Houston leads Philadelphia 3-1 heading into the bottom half of the eighth.

Scroll to continue

Read More

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19353026
Game Day

Watch: Poor Phillies Defense Helps Astros Tack on Third Run

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_19353569
Game Day

Watch: Peña Breaks Tie with Solo Home Run in Game 5

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_19352832
Game Day

Watch: Astros Jump Out to Early First-Inning Lead in Game 5

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_19326631
News

Valdez to Start World Series Game 6 for Astros

By Ben Silver
Houston Astros Combined WS No Hitter
News

FOCO Announces Astros Combined World Series No-Hitter Bobblehead

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19348933
Opinions

The Houston Astros' No-Hitter is As Much An Achievement for Vázquez as Javier

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19349005
Game Day

Astros Cement Their Name in the History Books, No-Hit Phillies in Game 4

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19349094
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren