Watch: Three Straight Doubles Put the Astros on the Board

Watch: Three Straight Doubles Put the Houston Astros on the Board
Just as they did in Game 1, the Houston Astros got the scoring started early in Game 2 of the World Series. With three consecutive doubles to lead off the first, the Astros took a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Jose Altuve led off and smacked Zack Wheeler's very first pitch to left field. Jeremy Peña followed up with a first-pitch hit of his own, scoring Altuve. Not to be outdone, Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate and just two pitches later, he was standing on second base safely. Peña came around to score.
Alvarez would later advance to third on a fly ball to center field and score on a fielding error by Phillies' shortstop Edmundo Sosa. Houston had a 3-0 lead by the end of the first.
Hopefully, this early lead will hold better than it did on Friday. You can take a look at all three doubles for yourself right here:
