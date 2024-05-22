Injured Houston Astros Ace Makes Important Strides In Recovery
The Houston Astros have faced pitching woes all season, but things are finally on the way up.
Luis Garcia went down with a right elbow injury last May and he underwent Tommy John surgery. He hasn't played since, but is finally showing signs of improvment on his road to recovery.
Brian McTaggart shared a video of Garcia throwing off the mound before the game on Tuesday. He wasn't facing any batters, but this is still an important next step. He'll need a few rehab starts, so that's where the attention will turn to next.
The 27-year-old's return was already highly anticipated, but the Astros' starting rotation having so many issues early on is making it even more of a necessity. The only consistent arm in the rotation this season has been Ronel Blanco and he's currently serving a suspension.
The Houston starting rotation is currently ranked 26th in ERA which is bad, but they're 29th in both WHIP and FIP. They're dead last in FIP for May, so it's not just the early season struggles.
Garcia isn't someone expected to compete for Cy Youngs, but he has been a consistent performer to start his career. Through four seasons, his numbers are 3.61 ERA, 3.79 FIP and 1.13 WHIP.
Given that he hasn't played a full season since 2022, it won't be easy to predict what level he will be at, but getting back to where he was before the injury is all that this staff needs right now.
Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez are all returning back to form from injuries and the inconsistency hasn't been ideal. The Astros have been able to fight back into the playoff picture without their aces performing at a high level.
Houston might have avoided their season being ended due to early health issues. Getting back to .500 is now realistic and their team is getting healthier than ever.