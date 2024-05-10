Houston Astros Set Return Date for Injured Starter Cristian Javier
Cristian Javier, as expected, will return for the Houston Astros when they face the Detroit Tigers this weekend at Comerica Park.
The Astros set their pitching probables for the three-game series and slotted Javier in for Saturday’s game. The right-hander is not activated yet. Houston will need to make a move before Saturday’s game to put him back on the 26-man roster.
Javier (2-0, 1.54) has not pitched in a Major League game since April 14 against the Texas Rangers, when he claimed his second win after throwing seven innings and allowing five hits and two earned runs.
He was scratched from his next start against the Chicago Cubs on April 21 due to right neck discomfort. After that, he flew to Houston to meet with team doctors and was placed on the 15-day injured list two days later.
He got back on the mound in a bullpen session on April 28, followed by a rehab start on Saturday when he threw 3.1 innings with Double-A Corpus Christi. He threw his most recent bullpen on Wednesday in New York City while the Astros were facing the New York Yankees to start a road trip.
Javier will square off with Detroit starter Tarik Skubal (4-0, 1.90), who is off to a fantastic start this season.
Houston has put Javier in between two of their best pitchers. Left-hander Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.97) will start the opener against Detroit’s Casey Mize (1-1, 3.98). Valdez spent time earlier this season on the injured list.
Astros right-hander Justin Verlander (1-1, 4.43) will start in Sunday’s finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty (0-2, 3.86).
Getting Javier back should give Houston a boost, who still has José Urquidy on the 15-day injured list. He is set to begin a rehab assignment this weekend as he continues his recovery from a right forearm strain.
The Astros also have two starters on the 60-day injured list — Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr.