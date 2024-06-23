New Mets Mets Continue to Keep Eye on Astros Ace Justin Verlander
The New York Mets are watching Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander very closely.
The Mets are incredibly invested in Verlander, especially from a financial standpoint.
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, New York is keeping close tabs on Verlander's health as he has a vesting option for the 2025 MLB season if he reaches 140 innings pitched.
Of course, that is up in the air as the right-hander began the season on the injured list and is currently back on the IL. In fact, he has made 10 starts this year and has pitched 57 innings. He very well may not make it to 140 innings.
This is important as the vesting option for 2025 is $35 million and the Mets are responsible for half of it, or $17.5 million.
"The New York Mets are closely watching the health of Astros ace Justin Verlander, who’s back on the injured list and in danger of not pitching 140 innings," writes Nightengale. "He has pitched just 57 innings in 10 starts this season.
"If Verlander reaches 140 innings, his $35 million player option for 2025 vests and the Mets are required to pay $17.5 million of it.
"If he doesn't, they’re off the hook."
What is interesting about Verlander's situation is that there is a slim but still very real possibility that the Astros trade him at this year's MLB trade deadline on July 30.
Houston has played disappointing baseball this season and a postseason spot is far from guaranteed. They could move the aging veteran to a pitching-needy contender, dump salary and kcikstart their almost non-existent farm system with one fell swoop.
When the idea of trading franchise icon and third baseman Alex Bregman enters the public sphere, then the conversation about moving Verlander, a startet the team has survived the majority of the season without, must also be had.