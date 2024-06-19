Houston Astros Star Named A Possible Trade Fit For Yankees
The Houston Astros are going to be an interesting team to monitor ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. No one truly knows what to expect from the Astros.
Some think they could try to buy talent that helps them get back into postseason contention. Others have suggested that Houston could consider selling off some of their current talent.
While there is a lot of speculation right now, there are no concrete answers.
One player that has been talked about a lot as an intriguing trade candidate is star third baseman Alex Bregman. Even though the Astros likely would rather keep him, they could get an offer that is too good to turn down.
If Houston does make Bregman available for a trade, the New York Yankees have been linked as a potential fit in a trade.
Bleacher Report analyst Robbie Hyde suggested that the Yankees would be a "fun" fit for Bregman ahead of the deadline.
"We've seen the Yankees (and) I think that could be a fun addition to that lineup, but I don't know if he really fits very well. Anthony Rizzo unfortunately has had his moments this year where he hasn't really been able to get it done. Had the concussion not too long ago and ever since then he just hasn't been able to put it together. Maybe you could do something there and D.J. LeMahieu could go place first and Bregman could play third."
Bregman has played in 68 games so far this season. He has slashed .237/.300/.398 on the year, recording nine home runs and 33 RBI.
Those numbers would be of interest to many different teams around the league. For New York, he could be a part of the upgrade that the team has been rumored to be interested in at first base.
All of that being said, there is no word yet on what Houston is going to do. The front office may not even be interested in listening to offers for Bregman.
Should they decide to open up to offers for the star third baseman, expect the Yankees to be at the front of the line with interest. The fit makes a ton of sense for New York as they pursue a World Series.