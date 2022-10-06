Bregman's Impressive, Yearly Streak Comes to an End

Last year, Alex Bregman played his first season where a Houston Astros contest didn't fall on Oct. 5 — a regular day rooted in home runs. The previous four seasons playing on the date, the third baseman hit one home run in each contest.

All four of the games fell in the American League Division Series, the last against the Oakland A's at Dodger Stadium in 2020. Bregman went 2-for-4 on the day in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday with his one hit being a single he tried stretching into a double. Over five seasons playing on Oct. 5, the righty is 9-for-18, proving the day is his in the city of Houston.

Houston's 2023 season ends Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bregman's best chance of playing on Oct. 5 again is if the Astros play in a Wild Card series, meaning they would not clinch a first-round bye and possibly not the division.

