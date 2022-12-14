Correa Reunites with Former Astros Assistant GM Putila

Similar to last offseason, Carlos Correa woke up free agency in the middle of the night. The former Houston Astros shortstop reportedly inked a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Without opt outs and with a no-trade clause through a decade and three years, Correa will likely retire a Giant. His professional career in San Francisco will outlast his time in Houston's system.

Correa isn't alone in San Francisco though in regards to former Astros. At the helm of the Giants front office is general manager Pete Putila, who worked for Houston since January 2011. Starting as intern, Putila climbed the ladder to being an assistant general manager from 2019 until October.

Putila was hired away by the Giants, and although missing out on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, he was able to reel in Correa — who was drafted by the Astros the same year Putila was a baseball operations assistant in 2012.

If all goes to plan in Correa's career, he will likely retire in San Francisco. Following a stop for coffee in Minnesota, the premier shortstop bet on himself and earned $385 million between the Twins and the Giants.

The Astros reportedly offered him $160 million over five years last year.

