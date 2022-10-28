Dick's Sporting Goods to Host Astros Autograph Signings

Dick's Sporting Goods stores around the Houston area with host autographs signing on Saturday, Oct. 29 prior to Game 2 of the World Series.

Former Houston Astros Michael Bourn and Geoff Blum will be signing autographs while World Series pep rallies will occur at all locations.

Oddly enough, Bourn played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Astros, traded with Geoff Geary for Brad Lidge and Eric Bruntlett. However, he had over 15 times as many plate appearances with Houston as he did with Philadelphia.

In his career with the Astros, Bourn slashed .271/.337/.359 with 193 stolen bases, playing spectacular defense in center field. He'll be at the Dick's at Meyerland Plaza, signing autographs from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Blum spent five years with the Astros from 2002-03 and 2008-2010, racking up 46 home runs and a .259/.317/.394 slashline, and is now in the broadcast booth for the team. He'll be at the Friendswood location from 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Attendees can pick up wristbands for the events starting at 9 a.m. at their respective locations. There will be 300 for Bourn's and 200 for Blum's. It's a free event, but only items purchase inside the store may be signed.

Meanwhile, there will also be a pep rally at the Dick's in Katy.

