Five Former Astros Land on Hall of Fame Ballot

It's that time of year again as members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America have received their Baseball Hall of Fame Ballots, and they will try to sort who will be this year's inductees.

The 400 voters will have tough decisions ahead as some names on the ballot have been embroiled with potential steroid use, and one name in particular — Carlos Beltrán — was recently a cog in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

All that being said, five former Astros are on this year's ballot in Bobby Abreu, Beltrán, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte and Billy Wagner.

Beltrán in particular will be one to watch as he was named in the cheating scandal, the only player to be named in fact, and it cost him his job with the New York Mets.

It will be interesting to see how the voters take into account the totality of his playing career compared with the final few years of his baseball career. Additionally, it is his first year on the ballot, so perhaps additional time could help his case if the voters don't favor him this year.

Of the other names on the list, Kent is in his final year on the ballot, while Wagner received 51-percent of the vote last year.

To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, a player must receive 75-percent of the vote.

