Former Astro Beltran Garners Votes but Held Out of Hall of Fame
Carlos Beltran played 90 games for the Houston Astros in 2004.
Beltran played 129 more games for the Astros in ’17 when they went on to win the World Series.
It was part of an impressive 20-year career which included 435 home runs and 1,587 RBI for the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
Beltran made nine All-Star teams and held a career .279 average. Beltran’s steadying presence in center field was something to admire because not many did it better.
Hall of Fame worthy? Absolutely.
In the end, Beltran garnered 46.5 percent of the votes needed to enter Cooperstown.
Probably the biggest reason why Beltran fell short was his part in the sign-stealing scandal with the Astros in ’17.
While that may not be fair, it’s also a bitter reality.
Beltran was a major contributor in '17 and without the scandal, he very well could have been voted in.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!