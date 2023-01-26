Carlos Beltran, a former outfielder for the Houston Astros, is in the running for Hall of Fame, but was unable to secure the votes necessary this round.

Carlos Beltran played 90 games for the Houston Astros in 2004.

Beltran played 129 more games for the Astros in ’17 when they went on to win the World Series.

It was part of an impressive 20-year career which included 435 home runs and 1,587 RBI for the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.

Beltran made nine All-Star teams and held a career .279 average. Beltran’s steadying presence in center field was something to admire because not many did it better.

Hall of Fame worthy? Absolutely.

In the end, Beltran garnered 46.5 percent of the votes needed to enter Cooperstown.

Probably the biggest reason why Beltran fell short was his part in the sign-stealing scandal with the Astros in ’17.

While that may not be fair, it’s also a bitter reality.

Beltran was a major contributor in '17 and without the scandal, he very well could have been voted in.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!