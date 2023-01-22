A new report suggests that former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to signing with the Miami Marlins.

Former Houston Astros first baseman and fan favorite Yuli Gurriel is reportedly close to signing with the Miami Marlins in free agency according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Gurriel has been a mainstay with the Astros for the last seven seasons and many fans have expressed their displeasure in not bringing him back for the 2023 MLB season.

Instead, Houston opted to pursue and sign first baseman José Abreu to replace Gurriel in the starting lineup. It is an improvement at the position in terms of offensive production, but Gurriel's presence in the clubhouse cannot be understated. Chemistry is so important, especially for a team that has their eyes set on a World Series seasons after season.

The Astros have seemingly kept the door open, even if just a creak, to bringing Gurriel back on the basis of being a bench piece. However, it seems at this point in his career he would like to try and get as much time in the starting lineup as possible. Of course, if an injury does occur within the Astros lineup, Gurriel would be the obvious choice to step up, if he were on the roster.

It's an interesting development for one of the most beloved players Houston has had in recent years.

