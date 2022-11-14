Former Astros Reliever Scrubb to Play in Dominican Winter League

After tossing the most innings out of the Houston Astros bullpen in 2020, Andre Scrubb couldn't find his footing in 2021 as injuries stacked up on his plate. The righty was then designated for assignment during the offseason and outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Scrubb didn't make it back to the mound until August, pitching rehab assignments in the Florida Complex League and in Single-A Fayetteville. While never taking a leap past his play with the Woodpeckers, the 27-year-old let his contract run out after a handful of rehab outings.

Scrubb is now a free agent as of Thursday. Looking for his next contract, he's headed to the Dominican Winter League to pitch for the Toros del Este — the same club Bryan Abreu and Héctor Neris have pitched for in winters past, he told Inside the Astros.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Tyler White in July 2019, Scrubb made his Major League debut in 2020. Over two seasons, he appeared in 38 games and is now a free agent for the first time in his career.

