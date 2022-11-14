Former Astros Reliever Scrubb to Play in Dominican Winter League

Skip to main content

Former Houston Astros Reliever Scrubb to Play in Dominican Winter League

Andre Scrubb told Inside the Astros he will play for the Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League.

After tossing the most innings out of the Houston Astros bullpen in 2020, Andre Scrubb couldn't find his footing in 2021 as injuries stacked up on his plate. The righty was then designated for assignment during the offseason and outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Scrubb didn't make it back to the mound until August, pitching rehab assignments in the Florida Complex League and in Single-A Fayetteville. While never taking a leap past his play with the Woodpeckers, the 27-year-old let his contract run out after a handful of rehab outings.

Scrubb is now a free agent as of Thursday. Looking for his next contract, he's headed to the Dominican Winter League to pitch for the Toros del Este — the same club Bryan Abreu and Héctor Neris have pitched for in winters past, he told Inside the Astros.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Tyler White in July 2019, Scrubb made his Major League debut in 2020. Over two seasons, he appeared in 38 games and is now a free agent for the first time in his career.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_16147675
News

Former Astros Reliever Scrubb to Play in Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18729048
News

Report: Astros Have New Decision Maker in Place After Click Departure

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19264974
Opinions

Will the Astros Bring Back Aledmys Díaz?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19323889
News

Report: Astros, First Base Coach López Reach Agreement on Return

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19379468
News

Report: Espada to Return as Astros Bench Coach for 2023 Season

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16016281
Prospects

Astros Prospect Schreiber Walks-Off Win in Arizona Fall League Championship

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19370956
Opinions

What's the Plan For Yordan Álvarez?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18347050
Prospects

Astros Catcher Díaz Returns to Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren