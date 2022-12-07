Report: Former Astros' Díaz Agrees to Multi-Year Contract with A's

Aledmys Díaz will play in the American League West the next two seasons but not with the Houston Astros. The utilityman is reportedly in agreement on a two-year contract in the ranged of $14 million with the Oakland Athletics, pending physicals, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Díaz was acquired by Houston after the 2018 season from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton. The righty slashed .255/.313/.424 with 32 home runs and 49 doubles in 262 games across four seasons with the Astros, seeing his longest stint in the Major Leagues with Houston.

Landing with his fourth Major League club, Díaz will play the Astros multiple times during the regular season. The now 25 year old is six seasons removed from his All-Star rookie season — when he finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

And Houston is moving on from one of their Cuban depth pieces, leaning on David Hensley, Mauricio Dubón and newly claimed Rylan Bannon for utility in the 2023 season.

