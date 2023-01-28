Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly opens up about his dust up with former Houston Astros superstar Carlos Correa in 2020.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly is never one to steer away from the spotlight or drama. From the famous puffed out lower lip, to passionate antics on the mound, Kelly has become a fan favorite everywhere he has played.

He is just despised by the opposing fans.

One of his most famous incidents was his tiff with Carlos Correa when Kelly was with the Dodgers and Correa was still with the Houston Astros. During the game Kelly threw at both Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Correa.

Following that he taunted Correa after striking him out. The benches cleared as the altercation was happening and Kelly was subsequently suspended for eight games, which was later reduced to five.

In his new book A Dam* Near Perfect Game, Kelly opened up about the altercation and gave his portion of the story.

“I’ve always been the guy not too shy away from the honest answer,” Kelly said in reference to being candid about the Correa-Astros situation in his new book. “There’s a part (in the book) if the Astros would have won and we would have played in the World Series, MLB was kind of panicking in trying to figure out what to do.”

When asked if he would have been waiting at the hotel for Correa had the two teams met in the World Series in 2020, Kelly, never being one to shy away, made it pretty clear.

“100 percent, I would have,” Kelly said.

It was an interesting saga then and Kelly is keeping it interesting nearly three years later.

