Hill Withdraws Name for Houston Astros GM Position
Michael Hill has withdrawn his name as an option for open Houston Astros General Manager Position.
Michael Hill has withdrawn his name for the open position of general manager of the Houston Astros, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Hill, 51, was a longtime executive with the Miami Marlins in a variety of roles. He has been a Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations for Major League baseball the past two years.
James Click turned down a one-year deal to return this season.
Dana Brown, who has served as the Vice President of Scouting for the last four years for the Atlanta Braves, is reportedly the frontrunner for the job.
