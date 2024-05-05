Houston Astros Trade Little-Used Reliever To Toronto Blue Jays
The Houston Astros traded reliever Joel Kuhnel to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations on Saturday night, according to a report by MLB.com.
The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in just one game for the Astros this season, logging two innings against the Texas Rangers on April 12. He gave up four hits and four earned runs in 52 pitches, while striking out one.
After that performance, Houston optioned Kuhnel to Triple-A Sugar Land. On Tuesday the Astros designated Kuhnel for assignment and executed the trade with Toronto on Saturday.
The Blue Jays optioned him immediately to their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.
Houston picked up Kuhnel last June when they acquired him off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, where was their 11th-round pick in 2016 out of UT-Arlington. He made seven appearances with the Astros and didn’t figure in a decision. He had a 4.66 ERA in 9.2 innings, giving up 10 hits, five earned runs and two home runs. He also walked three and struck out three.
The Goldsboro, N.C., native had his best season with the Reds in 2022, when he made 53 appearances and went 2-3 with a 6.36 ERA. He also had five holds and a save. He pitched 58 innings, giving up 41 runs (all earned) while striking out 56 and walking 14.
As of Sunday the Astros have 35 active players on their 40-man roster. Pitchers Dylan Coleman, J.P. France, Blair Henley, Parker Mushinski and Forrest Whitley are all in the minor leagues.
José Urquidy and Cristian Javier are on the 15-day injured list. Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., Penn Murfee, Oliver Ortega and Bennett Sousa are all on the 60-day injured list.