Houston Astros Promote Minor League Pitcher Ahead of Brewers Series
The Houston Astros are dipping back into the minor leagues for pitching help, as the team brings someone back up for another stint in MLB.
Parker Mushinski is on his way to Houston after being recalled ahead of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome.
There has yet to be a corresponding move announced, but the most likely option is Shawn Dubin. He's one of the few remaining relievers with options and pitched a three-inning save against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night.
Muhinski has made three appearances so far in 2024 and is currently working with an 11.25 ERA. He had one scoreless innings against the New York Yankees, but gave up at least three runs in each of his other two appearances. His WHIP is all the way up at 2.25 this season.
He has a career 5.88 ERA and 1.54 WHIP pitcher in the Majors, making stints in each of the last three years.
The 28-year-old doesn't give up many hard hits, but doesn't really fool batters at the plate either. He has allowed an OPS of .840 against him and has only struck out two batters to three walks.
The Astros have already used 16 different relief pitchers this season, two more than any other team in the AL West.
Houston's staff currently ranks 19th in MLB in ERA and 20th in WHIP as well as FIP. It hasn't been the year that many had hoped for out of the bullpen, just one of the many factors into the slow start.
The team has battled back, though, just five games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West with a real chance to make the comeback.
Mushinski doesn't need to magically turn into one of the best relievers in the league to help them win games, but he does need to find more consistency in his outings than he has had so far.