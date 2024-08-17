Houston Astros Ace Dominates Double-A Hitters in Injury Rehab Start
Justin Verlander’s goal was to do two rehab starts and then return to the Houston Astros from the neck stiffness that has derailed his season.
He certainly looked ready to re-join the Astros after his second rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday night.
On the road at Northwest Arkansas, Verlander topped out his fastball at 96 mph and at one point retired 10 of 11 hitters. He threw 57 pitches in four innings, 41 of which went for strikes. He didn’t allow a walk but he gave up an earned run while giving up four hits. He struck out five.
Houston is likely to give Verlander a day to recover before determining if the start was his last before he’s activated. On normal rest, the earliest he could throw for Houston would be Tuesday.
The 41-year-old right-hander made his first rehab start last Saturday for Triple-A Sugar Land. He threw three innings for the Space Cowboys and threw 52 pitches, 36 of which went for strikes. He only gave up one run, along with two hits and two walks. He also struck out three.
Given that he only threw six more pitches in his second rehab start, the Astros may opt to give Verlander one more game to stretch out. Houston has a three-game lead over Seattle in the American League West going into Friday’s game, giving the Astros a bit of wiggle room when it comes to when to activate him.
His last Major League game was against the Los Angeles Angels on June 9. Verlander threw five innings and allowed four earned runs. He gave up seven hits and struck out three hitters.
After that start, Houston made the decision to scratch him from his start against his former team, the Detroit Tigers, due to neck stiffness.
The Astros placed him on the 15-day injured list on June 18 and he’s been working his way back. At times he has been shut down, participated in baseball activities, thrown bullpens and batting practice.
Verlander, who won two World Series rings and two of his three Cy Young awards with Houston, started the season on the injured list and returned a couple of weeks into the season.
He is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts. He has struck out 57 and walked 17 in 58 innings.
The Astros traded three prospects at the deadline to Toronto for starter Yusei Kikuchi in an effort to bolster their rotation. Houston is holding out hope that Luis Garcia can join the rotation at some point, but he still has not thrown since he was shut down after two simulated innings on July 30.