Astros Bolster Catching, Bullpen by Signing Two Veterans to Minor League Deals

The Houston Astros signed catcher Carlos Perez and right-hander Amos Willingham to minor league contracts, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Both veterans received invitations to spring training and were assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Perez destroyed Triple-A pitching last season with the Cubs' Iowa affiliate. The 35-year-old catcher smashed 27 home runs while driving in 87 runs and posting a .944 OPS across 402 at-bats. Those numbers caught Houston's attention as they looked to add organizational depth behind the plate.

The veteran backstop has bounced between the majors and minors throughout his career since debuting with the Angels in 2014. He last appeared in the big leagues with Oakland in 2023, batting .226 in 66 games. His Triple-A performance proved he can still swing it despite being in his mid-30s.

Houston needed catching depth after Victor Caratini signed with the Minnesota Twins earlier this month. Yainer Diaz is locked in as the primary catcher with Cesar Salazar serving as his backup. Perez provides experienced insurance in Sugar Land, where top prospect Brice Matthews is also expected to start the season.

Willingham spent most of 2025 with Atlanta's Triple-A Gwinnett club before electing free agency. The 27-year-old made his major league debut with Washington in 2023 but struggled to a 6.66 ERA in 18 appearances. He throws in the low-to-mid 90s and will look to crack Houston's bullpen picture during camp in West Palm Beach.

Spring Training Competition Heats Up

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston announced its preliminary spring training roster earlier this month with 23 non-roster invitees joining the 40-man group. Perez and Willingham are part of that mix, along with four of the team's top 10 prospects who earned invitations. Brice Matthews, Walker Janek, Miguel Ullola, and Joseph Sullivan will all get their chance to impress.

General manager Dana Brown has focused on building organizational depth throughout the winter. Minor league deals like these cost little against the luxury tax while providing valuable insurance. The Astros missed the playoffs in 2025 for the first time in a decade and need all the reinforcements they can get.

Sugar Land won the Triple-A National Championship in 2024 and returns several contributors from that title squad. The Space Cowboys open their season in late March, giving both Perez and Willingham time to prove they belong back in the majors. Houston's player development staff has a strong track record of getting more out of veteran arms, which bodes well for Willingham's chances of sticking around.

Recommended Articles