Skip to main content

Houston Astros Utilityman Díaz Begins Rehab Assignment with Sugar Land

Aledmys Díaz started at shortstop and hit out of the two hole Thursday for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

While the Houston Astros were off Thursday, three rehab assignments were in full swing with Aledmys Díaz, Josh James and Blake Taylor playing for Triple-A Sugar Land. 

Díaz officially started his rehab assignment Thursday, manning shortstop and hitting second for the Space Cowboys. The righty went 0-for-3 with a walk and three groundouts.

Díaz was replaced in the lineup in the eighth inning by Marty Costes, shuffling the positional alignment. The utilityman was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 17 with left groin discomfort.

Houston Astros Reliever Josh James

Houston Astros Reliever Josh James

James entered in relief for the fifth inning Thursday. The righty yielded one run on three hits to one strikeout, throwing 12 of his 18 pitches for strikes against the Round Rock Express. 

Scroll to continue

Read More

Starting his rehab assignment Aug. 25 with Single-A Fayetteville, James has since made six appearances between the Woodpeckers and the Space Cowboys. The 29 year old has allowed just one run across six innings, striking out 10 batters along the way.

Houston Astros Reliever Blake Taylor

Houston Astros Reliever Blake Taylor

Taylor followed for the sixth inning, throwing only five pitches in a perfect frame. Dotting all strikes, the lefty induced back-to-back one-pitch groundouts before striking out Davis Wendzel on three pitches.

Taylor restarted his rehab assignment on Sept. 1 after leaving his Aug. 19 appearance with posterior discomfort in his left elbow. The 27 year old has been on the injured list since June 4 while transfered to the 60-day on July 1.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstros!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18845948
News

Astros Utilityman Díaz Begins Rehab Assignment with Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18867548
Opinions

Abreu Emerges to Solidify Spot in Astros Bullpen

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_18028062
News

Report: MLB to Ban Defensive Shifts, Implement Pitch Clock, Larger Bases

By Ben Silver
USATSI_10278504
News

Former Astros pitcher Fiers Signs with Dominican League Club

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18996297
News

Astros' Altuve Named Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18082916
Prospects

Astros' Affiliate Tosses Second Combined No-Hitter in Team History

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19003342
Game Day

Wild Night: Astros Walk-Off Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18080873
News

Astros' Taylor, James Toss Scoreless Rehab Innings for Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren