Report: Astros' Díaz May Hit Injured List With Groin Discomfort

Skip to main content
Report: Houston Astros' Diaz May Hit the Shelf With Groin Injury

Report: Houston Astros' Diaz May Hit the Shelf With Groin Injury

After leaving Tuesday's contest early with groin discomfort, Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Díaz could be placed on the injured list.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

After leaving Tuesday's contest early with groin discomfort, Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Díaz could be placed on the injured list.

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Díaz exited Tuesday's contest with the Chicago White Sox at the end of the third inning with left-groin discomfort after running down a Yasmani Grandal flyball near the left field wall. Manager Dusty Baker said postgame Díaz could be placed on the injured list, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

According to the report, Díaz hopes to ride out the discomfort and be available in the coming days without hitting the shelf. In the absense of the injured Michael Brantley, Díaz has been superb depth, picking up most of the left field starts since late June.

On the 40-man roster, Niko Goodrum makes the best case defensively to replace Díaz, if needed, given his numerous outlets on the field. The 30-year-old has played first base and second base this season in the Major Leagues but has stretched to all nine positions in his career.

Scroll to continue

Read More

But since he was activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday, Goodrum has appeared in one game and wasn't on the roster sheet Tuesday nor in Sugar Land's dugout. Goodrum was on the injured list for nearly two months with hamstring discomfort. 

If the Astros look for more versatility off the 40-man roster, David Hensley provides the best case. Hensley has started at all four infield positions and left field while sporting above-average numbers offensively for the Space Cowboys.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18862309
News

Report: Astros' Díaz May Hit Injured List With Groin Discomfort

By Kenny Van Doren35 seconds ago
USATSI_16016275
Prospects

Houston Astros Prospect Nova Off Rehab Assignment, Remains on Injured List

By Kenny Van Doren17 hours ago
USATSI_18354761
Prospects

Astros Prospect Espinosa Named FCL Player of the Week

By Kenny Van Doren19 hours ago
USATSI_18875883
Game Day

Montero Spoils Urquidy's Gem in Astros' Loss to White Sox

By Kenny Van Doren22 hours ago
JJ Matijevic Astros Rookie Bobblehead
News

FOCO Releases Exclusive Astros Rookie Matijevic Bobblehead

By Kade Kistner23 hours ago
USATSI_18845640
Opinions

It's Time to Move Urquidy to the Bullpen

By Ben SilverAug 15, 2022 6:30 PM EDT
USATSI_18870592
News

Report: Astros' Peña Scratched Due to Neck Stiffness, Day-to-Day

By Kenny Van DorenAug 15, 2022 5:31 PM EDT
USATSI_12856189
Prospects

Astros Prospect Loperfido Named SAL Player of the Week

By Kenny Van DorenAug 15, 2022 4:00 PM EDT