Houston Astros Announce ALDS Roster
The Houston Astros were the final Major League Baseball team to release their Division Series roster Tuesday. As expected, the club will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players against the Seattle Mariners, similar to last season against the Chicago White Sox.
Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Hunter Brown, Luis García, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander
On Inside the Astros ALDS roster prediction, all of these pitchers — except for García — were projected to make it. Will Smith was listed on the projection as the lone lefty out of the bullpen.
Catchers: Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez
Infielders: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón, Yuli Gurriel, David Hensley, Trey Mancini and Jeremy Peña
Outfielders: Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Kyle Tucker
Four Astros made the roster without prior postseason experience — Brown, Dubón, Hensley, Mancini, Montero, Neris and Peña. Brown and Hensley started the season in the Triple-A, and Peña was a member of the taxi squad in the postseason last year.
Among the additional players in the dugout are Michael Brantley and Jason Castro — both players were ruled out due to their respective season-ending surgeries.
The additional pitchers are Brandon Bielak, Seth Martinez, Phil Maton, Parker Mushinski, Will Smith and Blake Taylor. The position players are Yainer Díaz, Korey Lee and J.J. Matijevic.
