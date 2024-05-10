Houston Astros Announce Roster Changes Ahead of Vital Detroit Tigers Series
The Houston Astros continue to struggle, and while it's still early, that can only be the narrative for so long before these results are just the reality of what this team can and will accomplish.
Heading out for a six-game road trip, things did not get off to a great start against the New York Yankees when they were smacked 19-7 in their first two games. Fortunately, they were able to salvage the finale and win 4-3 to avoid another sweep by their rivals.
Now, they head out to face another American League foe starting Friday in a weekend set.
This is an important one for the Astros because, even though the Detroit Tigers are much improved comparted to past versions, they are an opponent that should be dominated.
If Houston is unable to win this series, then the alarm bells should be going off immediately following the finale taking place on Sunday.
But, ahead of this matchup, the Astros announced some roster moves.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, they have activated Grae Kessinger off the injured list and optioned Jacob Amaya to Triple-A. He also reported Houston claimed right-handed reliever Alex Speas off waivers from the Oakland Athletics and sent him to Triple-A. Corey Julks was then designated for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
Kessinger has been out of Major League action since late-April when he was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder discomfort. He was expected to play a fairly large role this season but struggled at the plate going 0-10 in his eight games.
Julks is an interesting move.
He made his debut with the Astros last season and appeared in 93 games, slashing .245/.297/.352 with six homers, 20 extra-base hits, and 33 RBI.
However, after his demotion in late-August, he hasn't appeared in a single MLB game since then and now can be claimed by another team following his DFA.
Speas struggled in his three appearances with the A's in 2023, allowing three earned runs over his two innings pitched, while also being credited with two losses and a blown save. Amaya has appeared in five games with Houston the past two years and has gone 2-10 during that time.
The Astros are hoping to get things off on the right foot as they throw Framber Valdez on Friday. That is followed by Cristian Javier's return on Saturday and Justin Verlander on Sunday.