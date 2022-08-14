Astros' Taylor to Continue Rehab Assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land

Houston Astros general manager James Click joined Robert Ford on SportsTalk 790 on Sunday for his weekly update. Among the topics of roster updates and injury news, Click said left-handed reliever Blake Taylor arrived to Minute Maid Park for further treatment Sunday.

Taylor started his Major League rehab assignment three days ago in the Florida Complex League. The lefty threw 10 pitches over a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

"(Taylor) made a comment to me, 'there's nothing new to do in Florida except lift weights,'" Click said. "You can see it. It's the bigger, stronger Blake Taylor."

The Astros are expected to send Taylor to Triple-A Sugar Land this week to continue his rehab assignment. Taylor has been on the injured list since June 4 with left-elbow discomfort.

