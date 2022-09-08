Houston Astros' Taylor, James Toss Scoreless Rehab Innings for Sugar Land
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys downed the Round Rock Express in a matinee Wednesday afternoon. In relief, both Blake Taylor and Josh James made appearances, continuing their respective rehab assignments for the Houston Astros.
Taylor manned the the seventh inning on 14 pitches, 10 for strikes. The lefty generated two whiffs on his fastball-slider mix, collecting one strikeout over his clean inning of work.
Taylor restarted his 30-day rehab assignment window Sept. 1 after taking nearly a two-week break with posterior left elbow discomfort. The 27-year-old has made three appearances in the last week.
Read More
James followed Taylor for the eighth inning. The righty also punched out one batter on 18 pitches (10 strikes) in his fifth rehab appearance, starting his assignment Aug. 25 with Single-A Fayetteville.
Both Taylor and James reside on the Major League 60-day injured list. With their respective assignments coming to end by September's end, the two will both require corresponding moves in order to rejoin the 40-man roster.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!