Astros' Taylor, James Toss Scoreless Rehab Innings for Sugar Land

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys downed the Round Rock Express in a matinee Wednesday afternoon. In relief, both Blake Taylor and Josh James made appearances, continuing their respective rehab assignments for the Houston Astros.

Taylor manned the the seventh inning on 14 pitches, 10 for strikes. The lefty generated two whiffs on his fastball-slider mix, collecting one strikeout over his clean inning of work.

Taylor restarted his 30-day rehab assignment window Sept. 1 after taking nearly a two-week break with posterior left elbow discomfort. The 27-year-old has made three appearances in the last week.

Houston Astros Pitcher Josh James Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

James followed Taylor for the eighth inning. The righty also punched out one batter on 18 pitches (10 strikes) in his fifth rehab appearance, starting his assignment Aug. 25 with Single-A Fayetteville.

Both Taylor and James reside on the Major League 60-day injured list. With their respective assignments coming to end by September's end, the two will both require corresponding moves in order to rejoin the 40-man roster.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!