Houston Astros' Taylor Leaves Rehab Appearance With Injury
Blake Taylor threw only 10 pitches in his third rehab appearance Friday before leaving with an unreported injury. According to Minor League Baseball Gameday, the contest was put in an injury delay following two pitches from Taylor to Oklahoma City Dodgers' Jacob Amaya in the sixth inning.
Taylor threw only two strikes in relief for Triple-A Sugar Land, walking one batter and hitting another. The lefty was tacked with two earned runs and saw a 2.4 mph drop in velocity on his four-seam fastball according to Baseball Savant.
Taylor has totaled two rehab innings between the Space Cowboys and the Florida Complex League Astros, surrending four runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter to his four strikeouts. He has been on the injured list since June 4 with left-elbow discomfort.
