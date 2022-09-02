Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Taylor Returns to Rehab Assignment in Sugar Land

Blake Taylor threw two-thirds innings in a rehab appearance for the first time in over a week.

Blake Taylor restarted his rehab assignment for Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday after being pulled Aug. 19 with posterior elbow discomfort. The Houston Astros placed Taylor on the injured list in June with left elbow discomfort, transferring him to the 60-day in July.

The lefty reliever started for the Space Cowboys, throwing 11 of his 22 pitches for strikes. Taylor recorded two outs and yielded two runs on one hit and a walk. The lefty collected one strikeout.

Prior to being pulled from his first rehab assignment, Taylor had accounted for two innings across three appearances. Striking out four batters, the lefty yielded four runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.

On the season, Taylor made 19 appearances in the Major Leagues before hitting the shelf. The 27-year-old holds a 3.94 ERA over 16 innings with nine strikeouts to his 10 walks.

