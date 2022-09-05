Astros' Taylor Tosses First Cleaning Inning of Rehab Assignment

After being taken off his rehab assignment early on Aug. 19, Blake Taylor has since started a new 30-day window. The Houston Astros left-handed reliever struck out two batters on 15 pitches (seven strikes) while allowing one hit Sunday in an inning of work.

Taylor began a new rehab assignment Sept. 1, giving the Astros to the end of the month before a roster decision will have to be made. The lefty was placed on the 15-day injured list June 4 with left elbow discomfort and later transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 1.

Taylor posted a 3.94 ERA over 16 innings for the Astros prior to his injury. The lefty struck out nine batters to his 10 walks across his 19 appearances, his last coming in Kansas City against the Royals on June 3.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!