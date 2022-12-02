Houston Astros Catcher Jason Castro Retires From Baseball
Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro took to Twitter to announce his retirement from the game of baseball on Friday evening. The 35-year-old spent 12 seasons in MLB and spent time with four different franchises.
His longest tenure was with the Astros in which he spent parts of eight different seasons with the club and slashed .229/.309/.387 during his time with the club.
His best season came in 2013 when he was elected to the MLB All-Star game and registered a 130 OPS+ over the course of 120 games.
Castro is well known for being a consummate teammate, mentor, and veteran presence within the organization.
In his final season with Houston this past year Castro appeared in 34 games and registered 88 plate appearances. He slashed .115/.205/.384 with one home run.
The Astros are currently playing in the deep end of the free agent catcher's market, but Castro's retirement likely played no factor in that decision.
We wish him and his family all the best in retirement.
