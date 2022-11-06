Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Catch Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand

Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.

The Houston Astros have three rostered catchers for Game 6 of the World Series, following the addition of Korey Lee for the injured Yuli Gurriel. And with two of them in the lineup Saturday, Martín Maldonado is the one behind home plate, playing with a broken hand.

Yonder Alonso reported pregame on MLB Network that Maldonado suffered a broken hand but is playing through it. The former Major League first baseman did not specify which hand Maldonado broke.

Maldonado entered Game 6 with four World Series starts under his belt in 2022. In 13 trips to the plate, the righty was slashing .231/.231/.231 with three singles, one RBI and four strikeouts.

Christian Vázquez — who started behind the plate in Game 4 — is the designated hitter for the Astros in Game 6. Lee is available off the bench, playing the majority of his Major League innings and Triple-A innings at catcher.

