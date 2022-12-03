Astros Claim Rylan Bannon From Cubs

Houston Astros Claim Utility Infielder From Chicago Cubs
Minor leaguer Rylan Bannon was claimed by the Houston Astros from the Chicago Cubs, the club announced Friday. Bannon joined his fourth organization since being selected in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bannon has not been able to stick at the Major League level, as he only has five games under his belt, but he has slashed .249/.367/.421 at the Triple-A level. So, there is some talent there which has likely prompted the Astros to place a claim on him.
Utilityman Aledmys Díaz has hit the free agent market, which means Houston could be looking for a new depth piece to help fill that role. Bannon can play nearly any infield position but has the most experience at second base and third base.
Therefore, he could be an attractive and cheap option for the Astros to fill the role Díaz was filling.
Perhaps Bannon has finally found his home.
