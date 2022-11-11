Report: Astros Closer Pressly to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Ryan Pressly will play for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday. The Houston Astros closer is joining right fielder Kyle Tucker, who committed during the regular season.

Pressly — in his fourth full season with the Astros — posted a 2.98 ERA in 50 relief appearances. The righty worked 48.1 innings, striking out 65 batters and walking just 13. He recorded 33 saves which set a career high, besting his previous record of 26.

Pressly is committed to his first World Baseball Classic after not selected to the 2017 roster. The righty has since been named a two-time All-Star in 2019 and 2021 while both seasons came in Houston.

Pressly was extended in April on a three-year contract that includes a mutual option in 2025. The closer is guaranteed $14 million each season, while a $2 million buyout kicks in his final year if he reaches 50 outings in 2023 and in 2024.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!