Report: Astros Closer Pressly to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Closer Pressly to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

The Houston Astros have their first pitcher, Ryan Pressly, committed to playing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Ryan Pressly will play for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday. The Houston Astros closer is joining right fielder Kyle Tucker, who committed during the regular season.

Pressly — in his fourth full season with the Astros — posted a 2.98 ERA in 50 relief appearances. The righty worked 48.1 innings, striking out 65 batters and walking just 13. He recorded 33 saves which set a career high, besting his previous record of 26.

Pressly is committed to his first World Baseball Classic after not selected to the 2017 roster. The righty has since been named a two-time All-Star in 2019 and 2021 while both seasons came in Houston.

Pressly was extended in April on a three-year contract that includes a mutual option in 2025. The closer is guaranteed $14 million each season, while a $2 million buyout kicks in his final year if he reaches 50 outings in 2023 and in 2024.  

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19371603
News

Report: Astros Closer Pressly to Play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765853
News

How Astros 40-Man Roster Looks with James Activated Off 60-Day IL

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_12856189
Prospects

Astros Prospect Loperfido Named Carolina League All-Star

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19371112
News

Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19371028
News

Two Astros Win Silver Slugger Awards

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19372771
News

Verlander Declines Player Option, Elects Free Agency

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19313456
Prospects

Astros Prospect Daniels Named a South Atlantic League All-Star

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19353837
News

Astros Going To "Try Our Best" to Keep Verlander

By Ben Silver