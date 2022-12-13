Skip to main content

Houston Astros Coach Firova Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

Dan Firova joined the Houston Astros staff in 2021 as a quality control coach.

The Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks announced Monday that Houston Astros quality control coach Dan Firova will be awarded the 2023 South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Lifetime Achievement Award.

A native of Refugio, Texas, Firova wrapped up his 43rd professional baseball season in 2022, earning his first World Series title as a member of the Astros staff. The former catcher played 13 professional seasons before entering the coaching field, appearing in 17 Major League games between Cleveland and Seattle.

Before joining Houston's staff in 2021, Firova was with the Washington Nationals for the 2016 and the 2017 Major League Baseball seasons, serving as the club's bullpen coach. He managed in the Mexican League for nearly a decade, too. 

Firova will be recognized Jan. 26 at the 17th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet. New York Yankees catcher and Corpus Christi native Jose Trevino is the featured speaker for the event. 

