Report: Astros' Contract Offer to Conforto Wasn't "Accurate"

With the Sept. 1 deadline for postseason eligibility looming, a report indicated that the Houston Astros offered free agent outfielder Michael Conforto a two-year, $30 million contract.

Conforto — who didn't sign with a Major League team following the lockout — remained an option as a designated hitter for contending teams in September, but for the 29-year-old, he needed to sign before Wednesday to be eligible for the postseason.

Conforto's agent Scott Boras told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston on Wednesday night the offer "isn't accurate." And with the deadline passing, Conforto could still sign with a team but not compete for a contender in the postseason.

Conforto last played Oct. 3, 2021 for the New York Mets. Over seven major league seasons, the righty slashed .255/.356/.468 in 757 games played for the Mets, making the National League All-Star team in 2017.

