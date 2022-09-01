Report: Astros' Contract Offer to Conforto Wasn't "Accurate"

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros' Contract Offer to Conforto Wasn't "Accurate"

The Houston Astros' two-year, $30 million offer to Michael Conforto was reportedly inaccurate.

With the Sept. 1 deadline for postseason eligibility looming, a report indicated that the Houston Astros offered free agent outfielder Michael Conforto a two-year, $30 million contract.

Conforto — who didn't sign with a Major League team following the lockout — remained an option as a designated hitter for contending teams in September, but for the 29-year-old, he needed to sign before Wednesday to be eligible for the postseason.

Conforto's agent Scott Boras told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston on Wednesday night the offer "isn't accurate." And with the deadline passing, Conforto could still sign with a team but not compete for a contender in the postseason.

Conforto last played Oct. 3, 2021 for the New York Mets. Over seven major league seasons, the righty slashed .255/.356/.468 in 757 games played for the Mets, making the National League All-Star team in 2017. 

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_16710355
News

Report: Astros' Contract Offer to Conforto Wasn't "Accurate"

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765855
News

Astros' James Continues Strikeout Parade in Third Rehab Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18527933
Prospects

Astros Second-Rounder Melton Launches Monstrous Home Run

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17900790
News

Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to Giants

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18622891
Prospects

Korey Lee Ends August with Most Home Runs in Pacific Coast League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18954334
Opinions

Bregman is Running Away as Player of the Month

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18958263
Game Day

Astros Sweep Two-Game Set with Rangers

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18693943
Prospects

Astros Prospect Whitcomb Tops Off Resurgent August

By Kenny Van Doren