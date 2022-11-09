Astros Decline Team Option on Smith

The Houston Astros have officially parted ways with veteran reliever Will Smith after decling his $13 million club option for the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old Smith came to Houston at the 2022 trade deadline in a deal that sent starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Atlanta Braves. The southpaw appeared in 26 games for the Astros down the stretch.

Smith had a difficult first half with Atlanta, pitching to a 4.38 ERA and 5.22 FIP in 41 games. He turned his season around in Houston, however, posting a 3.27 ERA and 2.66 FIP after the trade.

Despite his strong second half, Smith was not called upon to pitch for the Astros in the postseason. He was left off the roster for the ALDS and ALCS, and although he was added to the World Series roster, he did not make an appearance in the Fall Classic.

Smith will enter free agency as one of the better left-handed relievers available. He should have no trouble finding a Major League deal.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!