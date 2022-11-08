Report: Astros to Extend Baker, Click Through 2023 Season

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros to Extend Baker, Click Through 2023 Season

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane plans to extend both Dusty Baker and James Click for the 2023 season.

Following the 2022 World Series title, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane met with both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click on Monday. Crane "plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles," per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Both Baker and Click were signed following the 2019 season after Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch were dismissed in response to the sign-stealing scandal. With another contract year, Baker would enter his 26th season as a manager, and Click would enter his fourth as a general manager.

Multiple reports signaled this season could be Click's last with Houston given a not-so-perfect relationship with Crane. From David Stearns to Sig Mejdal, former Astros executives looked like options to fill Click's role.

But in three years with Houston, Click retooled the Major League club and farm even with two seasons of lost draft picks. Baker led the Astros to his first World Series title as a manager and the organization's second in its history.

