Houston Astros First Baseman Gurriel Left Game 5 with Knee Discomfort

After being caught in a run down, Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel left with a knee injury in Game 5 of the World Series.

On a 1-2 count, Yuli Gurriel shot a double to center field, sparking what felt like a path to insurance for the Houston Astros in the seventh inning. Advancing on a wild pitch, Gurriel was 90 feet from home, until a Chas McCormick ground ball had other plans.

Gurriel broke for home on the grounder but was caught in a run down, ending with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins tagging him and tumbling over him. Gurriel was shook up, leaving the third-base line with trainers.

After coming out to play first base in the bottom of the inning, Gurriel was replaced at the plate in the next frame by Trey Mancini. The Astros later announced Gurriel exited with right knee discomfort.

"A little pain, but the win made my knee feel better fast," Gurriel said via Twitter. "I will get some treatment to get ready for Saturday, thank you for the well wishes."

Gurriel's departure paved the way to a game-saving catch with Mancini at first in the eight inning.

Manager Dusty Baker couldn't provide an update Friday, adding a designated hitter decision will come down to Gurriel's health and matchups, too. If Gurriel can't start, Mancini would presumably start at first base with either Aledmys Díaz or David Hensley as the designated hitter.

