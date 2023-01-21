The Houston Astros are hosting a FanFest this Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros have announced that they are hosting their FanFest on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. CST and will run until 4 p.m. CST. FanFest is presented by H.E.B. this year.

Autograph opportunities will be available, along with the chance to take a picture with the Commissioner's Trophy, play games, and more according to the team.

Tickets are $1 a piece.

Manager Dusty Baker will be available along with 17 other players. Highlight include Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Alex Bregman, brand new first baseman Jose Abreu, Ryan Pressly and Lance McCuller's Jr.

It's an exciting opportunity for fans, family, and kids to get the chance to see their favorite players while also helping celebrate another World Series win. It's an event you won't want to miss.

For more info you can visit their website here.

