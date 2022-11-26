Altuve a Co-Winner of Luis Aparicio Award

José Altuve might have to order a new trophy case, the awards keep piling up.

The newest honor is one you might not have heard of before, but in Altuve's native Venezuela, it's a big deal.

Since 2004 the Luis Aparicio Award has been bestowed by Venezuelan sports journalists and Spanish-language media upon the best Venezuelan player in MLB.

Named for the country's only ever Hall of Famer, the Houston Astros' second baseman is taking home his fourth such honor. The others came in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Only Miguel Cabrera has won the award more time, taking home five such awards.

For only the second time ever, the award was given to two players, making Altuve a co-winner alongside the Minnesota Twins' Luis Arráez who slashed .316/.375/.420 taking home the AL batting title.

En route to a resurgent season, posting the highest OPS+ of his career, Altuve slashed .300/.387/.533.

If his age-32 season is anything off which to build, Altuve could soon surpass Cabrera as the preeminent Luis Aparicio Award winner, and both players should join the award's namesake as Venezuelan players in baseball's Hall of Fame.

