Watch: Astros' Urquidy Throws Out First Pitch for Former Winter League Club

Before he was a rotational piece to the Houston Astros staff, José Urquidy was like many prospects, looking to improve his stock in a winter league. During the offseasons after the 2015 and 2018 seasons, Urquidy pitched for the Venados de Mazatlán of the Mexican Pacific League.

In those two seasons, the righty made 14 appearances, 13 starts, to a 2.78 ERA with 57 strikeouts. Urquidy returned to Mazatlán on Saturday, throwing out the first pitch for his former winter league club.

Through four Major League seasons, Urquidy held a 3.74 ERA in 60 of his 63 appearances being starts. The righty struck out 281 batters to his 72 walks in that span, continuing his presence in the rotation through the 2022 season.

While the Astros were close to trading Urquidy at the deadline, Houston stuck with the starting pitcher, moving him to the bullpen for the postseason. Urquidy made one appearance which came in the World Series, where the righty tossed three scoreless innings in relief.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!