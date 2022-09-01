Houston Astros' James Continues Strikeout Parade in Third Rehab Outing
Houston Astros right-handed reliever Josh James continued his Major League rehab assignment Wednesday for Triple-A Sugar Land. The righty added to his strikeout streak, punching out the side on 14 pitches, 11 for strikes.
James allowed just one hit, a double to D.J. Peterson, marking his first base runner of his rehab. The righty also picked up his first win for Triple-A Sugar Land where he spent his whole season prior to his right-lat strain that placed him on the injured list on June 21.
The 29-year-old has totaled nine strikeouts over three rehab innings, the first two coming for Single-A Fayetteville last week. James' 30-day window opened Aug. 25 and remains on the 60-day injured list.
