Skip to main content

Houston Astros' James Continues Strikeout Parade in Third Rehab Outing

Josh James struck out the side Wednesday, totaling nine on his rehab assignment in three innings pitched.

Houston Astros right-handed reliever Josh James continued his Major League rehab assignment Wednesday for Triple-A Sugar Land. The righty added to his strikeout streak, punching out the side on 14 pitches, 11 for strikes.

James allowed just one hit, a double to D.J. Peterson, marking his first base runner of his rehab. The righty also picked up his first win for Triple-A Sugar Land where he spent his whole season prior to his right-lat strain that placed him on the injured list on June 21.

The 29-year-old has totaled nine strikeouts over three rehab innings, the first two coming for Single-A Fayetteville last week. James' 30-day window opened Aug. 25 and remains on the 60-day injured list.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue

Read More

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_16765855
News

Astros' James Continues Strikeout Parade in Third Rehab Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18527933
Prospects

Astros Second-Rounder Melton Launches Monstrous Home Run

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17900790
News

Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to Giants

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18622891
Prospects

Korey Lee Ends August with Most Home Runs in Pacific Coast League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18954334
Opinions

Bregman is Running Away as Player of the Month

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18958263
Game Day

Astros Sweep Two-Game Set with Rangers

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18693943
Prospects

Astros Prospect Whitcomb Tops Off Resurgent August

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18354761
News

Astros to Wrap Up 2023 Spring Training Against Space Cowboys

By Kenny Van Doren